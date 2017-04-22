Jaso will bat sixth and start in right field Saturday against the Yankees.

He picked up his first two hits of the season Wednesday while starting in right field in St. Louis. Jaso is the only Pirates player to have faced New York starter, Michael Pineda, going 2-for-2 against the righthander. He's played complete games in only two of Pittsburgh's first 16 games but could see a slight tick up with Starling Marte suspended until after the All-Star break.