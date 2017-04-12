Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Candidate to start Saturday

Cashner (shoulder) is a candidate to start the Rangers' game Saturday against the Mariners, the Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.

Cashner underwent a successful rehab process, most recently pitching five scoreless innings (76 pitches) during an extended spring training game after a stint on the 10-day DL. If the 30-year-old were to start, he would probably be limited to about 90 pitches. In 2016, the right-hander was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA over 27 starts with the Padres and Marlins. Other candidates to start Saturday include Dillon Gee, Eddie Gamboa and Nick Martinez.

