Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Candidate to start Saturday
Cashner (shoulder) is a candidate to start the Rangers' game Saturday against the Mariners, the Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reports.
Cashner underwent a successful rehab process, most recently pitching five scoreless innings (76 pitches) during an extended spring training game after a stint on the 10-day DL. If the 30-year-old were to start, he would probably be limited to about 90 pitches. In 2016, the right-hander was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA over 27 starts with the Padres and Marlins. Other candidates to start Saturday include Dillon Gee, Eddie Gamboa and Nick Martinez.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to land Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Making first rehab start Monday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to require two rehab starts•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Tosses simulated game•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Officially placed on DL•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Targeting April 15 return•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...