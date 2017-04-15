Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Confirmed for Saturday start

Cashner (shoulder) has been confirmed as Saturday's starter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cashner remains on the disabled list, so the Rangers will have to make a roster move before Saturday night's game. He looked perfectly ready in his last rehab appearance, as he threw five shutout innings. If Cashner can stay healthy, he could be a major boon for this Rangers rotation.

