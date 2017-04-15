Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Confirmed for Saturday start
Cashner (shoulder) has been confirmed as Saturday's starter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Cashner remains on the disabled list, so the Rangers will have to make a roster move before Saturday night's game. He looked perfectly ready in his last rehab appearance, as he threw five shutout innings. If Cashner can stay healthy, he could be a major boon for this Rangers rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to land Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Making first rehab start Monday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to require two rehab starts•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Tosses simulated game•
-
Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Officially placed on DL•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...