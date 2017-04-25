Jurado, 21, has compiled a 6.10 ERA and 12:5 K:BB ratio across 20.2 innings over his four starts with Double-A Frisco this season.

The Panamanian pitcher had advanced quickly through the Rangers system thanks to his excellent control, and while he's not giving away many free passes to begin the 2017 campaign, his lack of swing-and-miss stuff seems to have caught up with him. Jurado has already surrendered 21 hits -- including four homers -- and his 6.07 FIP suggests it's not merely an elevated BABIP that's at the root of his demise. He'll need to continue developing his secondary offerings in order to do a better job of keeping the ball in the yard.