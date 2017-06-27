Rangers' Dario Alvarez: Fails to strand runners Monday
Alvarez gave up a walk and a hit before recording the final two outs of the fifth inning in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Indians.
Alvarez may have escaped the contest without damage to his ERA, but he failed to clot the bleeding upon replacing starter Cole Hamels with one out and the bases loaded. The lefty would go on to allow all three of Hamels' baserunners to score, cutting the Rangers' lead from five to two by the time he departed. With a 16:13 K:BB and 1.91 WHIP over 14.2 innings this season, Alvarez hasn't made a strong case for further work in high-leverage scenarios.
