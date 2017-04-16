Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drops to No. 7 spot Sunday

Choo will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat seventh in the order Sunday against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After sitting out against left-hander James Paxton on Saturday, Choo is back in the lineup with righty Hisashi Iwakuma on the hill for the Mariners, but he will find himself lower in the batting order than normal. With Choo sitting on an uninspiring .229/.308/.229 batting line on the season and a career 4-for-17 mark against Iwakuma, manager Jeff Banister will see what shortstop Elvis Andrus can do in the No. 2 spot in the lineup that had previously been occupied by Choo. If Andrus continues to thrive Sunday, it may take a while for Choo to move back up the lineup.