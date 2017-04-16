Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drops to No. 7 spot Sunday
Choo will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat seventh in the order Sunday against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After sitting out against left-hander James Paxton on Saturday, Choo is back in the lineup with righty Hisashi Iwakuma on the hill for the Mariners, but he will find himself lower in the batting order than normal. With Choo sitting on an uninspiring .229/.308/.229 batting line on the season and a career 4-for-17 mark against Iwakuma, manager Jeff Banister will see what shortstop Elvis Andrus can do in the No. 2 spot in the lineup that had previously been occupied by Choo. If Andrus continues to thrive Sunday, it may take a while for Choo to move back up the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back to full health•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Scratched with dental issue•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Likely to slot in as two-hitter•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Poised to DH this season•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...