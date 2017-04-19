Rangers' Tyler Wagner: Outrighted to Triple-A
Wagner cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reports.
The Rangers now have 38 players on the 40-man roster, which gives them some flexibility for upcoming moves. Wagner has a 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB in 14 innings at Triple-A this year.
