Wagner cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reports.

The Rangers now have 38 players on the 40-man roster, which gives them some flexibility for upcoming moves. Wagner has a 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB in 14 innings at Triple-A this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories