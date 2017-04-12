Rays' Alex Colome: Credits cutter for closing success
Colome credits his cutter as one of the primary reasons for his success as a closer over the last few years, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
In July 2015, a struggling Colome was booted from the Rays' starting rotation to the bullpen, a move that would initiate a makeover of the hard-throwing right-hander's career. The 28-year-old posted an 0.29 ERA over 21 relief appearances over a two-month period late that season and then became the closer at the beginning of 2016 after Brad Boxberger began the season on the disabled list. He's never looked back, and a pared-down arsenal that now mainly consists of a fastball and cutter has been key to his success. Colome actually shows a preference for the latter, which was taught to him by roving pitching instructor Dick Bosman. The Rays closer has used the pitch 44 percent of the time since the beginning of last season and has the fourth-lowest BAA in the majors over that span when his cutter has been put in play. Colome has also notched a majors-best 25 percent swinging strike rate when deploying it, helping him quickly rise in stature as one of the most effective ninth-inning options in baseball. "Maybe our confidence has grown for good reason, because he's been so successful," manager Kevin Cash said. "Every time he's out, it's a pretty calming effect on the dugout and the players that are playing out there. He's just got a tremendous demeanor."
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches third save Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up second save Wednesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down save versus Yankees•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Hit hard in Wednesday appearance•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Used in back-to-back WBC outings•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches WBC victory Saturday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...