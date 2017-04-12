Colome credits his cutter as one of the primary reasons for his success as a closer over the last few years, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

In July 2015, a struggling Colome was booted from the Rays' starting rotation to the bullpen, a move that would initiate a makeover of the hard-throwing right-hander's career. The 28-year-old posted an 0.29 ERA over 21 relief appearances over a two-month period late that season and then became the closer at the beginning of 2016 after Brad Boxberger began the season on the disabled list. He's never looked back, and a pared-down arsenal that now mainly consists of a fastball and cutter has been key to his success. Colome actually shows a preference for the latter, which was taught to him by roving pitching instructor Dick Bosman. The Rays closer has used the pitch 44 percent of the time since the beginning of last season and has the fourth-lowest BAA in the majors over that span when his cutter has been put in play. Colome has also notched a majors-best 25 percent swinging strike rate when deploying it, helping him quickly rise in stature as one of the most effective ninth-inning options in baseball. "Maybe our confidence has grown for good reason, because he's been so successful," manager Kevin Cash said. "Every time he's out, it's a pretty calming effect on the dugout and the players that are playing out there. He's just got a tremendous demeanor."