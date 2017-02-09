Rays' Alex Colome: To play for Team Dominican in WBC
Colome will pitch for Team Dominican in the WBC, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The Rays' closer will be a part of Team Dominican's WBC title defense, joining a deep pitching pool that includes the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez and the Giants' Johnny Cueto as linchpins, and the likes of the Braves' Bartolo Colon and the Pirates' Ivan Nova as second-tier options. Colome was a revelation for the Rays last season in the closer's role after Brad Boxberger struggled with multiple injuries, successfully converting 37 of 40 save chances and posting a sparkling 1.91 ERA over 56.2 innings.
