Morrison will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat second in the order Sunday against the Astros, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison isn't likely to stick in the No. 2 spot beyond Sunday, as that spot in the lineup was only open because Kevin Kiermaier is getting his first day off of the season. Expect Morrison to return to the sixth spot in the order during Monday's series opener against the Orioles.