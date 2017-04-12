Morrison is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With lefty Jordan Montgomery taking the hill for New York, Morrison will head to the bench in favor of Rickie Weeks at first base. This will likely be a recurring theme throughout the campaign, with Morrison riding the pine against nearly all opposing southpaws. Morrison started just 11 games against lefties with the Rays last season.

