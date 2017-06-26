Rays' Tommy Hunter: Impressive outing in Sunday's loss
Hunter was credited with his fifth hold in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles, firing 1.2 scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts.
The veteran reliever was a bright spot in otherwise rough afternoon for the Rays' bullpen, ringing up his fourth hold in his last eight appearances. Hunter has provided scoreless efforts in six of those outings overall, and he continues to serve as one of the steadiest options in a relief corps that has been erratic on occasion this season.
