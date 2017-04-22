Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Could miss extended time
Cedeno (forearm) could miss an extended period of time, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays have yet to disclose an estimated timetable for Cedeno's return, but there is fear within the organization that Cedeno could miss "months not weeks," according to Topkin. With Cedeno down, Tampa Bay will be without a lefty reliever for the time being. Manager Kevin Cash suggested he will use Danny Farquhar a lot against lefty batters.
More News
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Gives up unearned run Wednesday•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Clean inning in Wednesday start•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Earns hold in spring debut•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Participating fully at spring training•
-
Rays' Xavier Cedeno: May participate in World Baseball Classic•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...