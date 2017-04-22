Cedeno (forearm) could miss an extended period of time, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have yet to disclose an estimated timetable for Cedeno's return, but there is fear within the organization that Cedeno could miss "months not weeks," according to Topkin. With Cedeno down, Tampa Bay will be without a lefty reliever for the time being. Manager Kevin Cash suggested he will use Danny Farquhar a lot against lefty batters.