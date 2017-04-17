Red Sox's Ben Taylor: Demoted after Monday relief appearance
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following the Red Sox's game Monday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Taylor entered Monday's game in the top of the seventh inning on with the bases loaded and two outs, but after allowing a run to come around on a single, the right-handed generated a fly out to end the Rays' threat. Heath Hembree and Craig Kimbrel were able to close things out over the final two frames, allowing Taylor to capture his first MLB hold. Though he's pitched well over his four appearances with the Red Sox this season, Taylor is one of the few players on the roster with minor-league options remaining, so it was an easy decision for the team to ship him back to Triple-A in order to make room for Brian Johnson, who is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with Eduardo Rodriguez on the paternity list.
