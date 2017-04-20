Red Sox's David Price: More long toss Thursday
Price (elbow) was seen "turning it loose" during another session of long toss Thursday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Price has now turned in his second consecutive high-intensity day of long toss, so it appears he's on the right track to throw another bullpen session in the near future, possibly as early as Friday. The Red Sox continue to take it slowly with the left-hander, however, as they have not announced any immediate plans for Price to face live hitters.
