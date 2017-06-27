Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Out of lineup Tuesday
Ramirez (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Twins, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Ramirez received treatment on his ailing knee Monday before being scratched from the lineup and the soreness still appears to be lingering. The Red Sox are treating the veteran slugger on a day-to-day basis, but Chris Young will continue starting at DH until he is able to return.
