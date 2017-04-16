Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval: Cranks third home run of season

Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Rays.

The long ball was Sandoval's third dinger of the season, although he's hitting just .143 in 11 games to start 2017. The Panda has just one multi-hit performance on the year with 10 strikeouts and only three walks. A promising spring hasn't translated over to the regular season at this point, and the Red Sox could look for an outside replacement at the hot corner if Sandoval continues to struggle. A lack of plate discipline and power makes Sandoval mainly a corner infield option in AL-only setups.