Devers is nursing a sore left knee and is expected to sit out a couple games this week at Double-A Portland, Kevin Thomas of The Portland Press Herald reports.

The injury doesn't sound like a major concern for Devers, but it should just about extinguish any hope that the Red Sox's top prospect would join the big club before the All-Star break. The big club has received little production from its third basemen this season, but with longtime MLB veteran Jhonny Peralta waiting in the wings at Triple-A Pawtucket and another well-regarded corner-infield prospect on hand at Portland in Michael Chavis, Devers might not be first in line for a promotion if the Red Sox want to try their luck with one of their minor-league options at the hot corner.