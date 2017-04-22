Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Enters Friday's game

Bogaerts (thumb) entered Friday's game after starting shortstop Marco Hernandez was pinch-hit for in Friday's loss to the Orioles.

Bogaerts wasn't in Friday's starting lineup after experiencing discomfort in his thumb following a head-first slide Thursday. He was able to hit in the cage Friday, suggesting his return was imminent. That the Red Sox felt comfortable having him play the field Friday suggests he could be back for full-time duty Saturday.