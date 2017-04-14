Reds' Barrett Astin: Optioned to minors
Astin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Astin's call to the majors was short lived this time around, as the the right-hander appeared in just one game after receiving his promotion Wednesday. Regardless, the 25-year-old made the most of his situation, throwing two shutout innings in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. The Reds need to clear the spot for a starter to replace Rookie Davis (forearm) this week, so Astin will have to continue his progression at Louisville for the time being, but certainly could be in line for a call up later this season.
