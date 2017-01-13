Reds' Billy Hamilton: Avoids arbitration

Hamilton agreed to a one-year, $2.625 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Hamilton upped his on-base percentage by nearly 50 points last season, as he walked at an increased rate and hit the ball on the ground more frequently. In turn, he was able to better capitalize on his elite speed -- Hamilton finished with a career-high 58 stolen bases in just 119 games. He said in December that he's fully recovered from the oblique injury which cost him the final month.