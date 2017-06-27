Reds' Bronson Arroyo: Career likely over
Arroyo (shoulder) is unlikely to ever pitch again as a professional.
He is on the 60-day DL with a shoulder injury, so there likely won't be an official retirement until after the season, but he won't be pitching again. Arroyo was a fantasy-relevant pitcher from 2004 to 2013, even though he was always below average in terms of strikeouts. He's notched 148 wins and has a career 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 1,571 strikeouts in 2,435.2 innings.
