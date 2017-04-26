Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Set to be activated Friday

Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will be activated by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mesoraco completed his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday and it appears the long-awaited return is finally in sight. The 28-year-old hasn't played in a major-league game in over a year and hasn't made it through an entire season since 2014, so expectations should be greatly tempered regarding his durability. Additionally, the Reds will keep catchers Tucker Barnhart and Stuart Turner on the roster as Mesoraco eases back into action, meaning he won't be playing in an everyday capacity right away. The veteran catcher hit just .170/.291/.255 over 13 games with Pensacola.