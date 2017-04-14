Reds' Jesse Winker: Could head back to Triple-A on Sunday
Winker could be optioned back to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds are saying that Winker was just brought up to fill out the bench for a couple days -- Winker is out of the lineup Friday against the Brewers after being called up. A roster spot will be needed for Sal Romano, Sunday's starter against Milwaukee, and it's possible Winker loses his spot as manager Bryan Price has been adamant that his starting outfield is set with Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton and Scott Schebler. It seems inevitable that Winker will replace Schebler in the regular lineup eventually, but it may not be right away.
