Cingrani agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He was one of the worst regular closers in baseball throughout much of the year, posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and six blown saves. The 27-year-old gave way to Raisel Iglesias more down the stretch, and with Drew Storen now on the team, it's looking like Cingrani may be confined primarily to a setup role to begin 2017.