Rusin threw 3.1 innings in relief of Jon Gray (toe) on Thursday to get the win in a 3-1 victory over the Giants, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

The 30-year-old lefty has looked good in long relief to begin the season, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through 5.1 innings over two appearances. If Gray's latest toe issue costs him any starts Rusin could be an option to fill in, but more likely the Rockies will keep him in his current role and have him provide support for whichever younger pitcher gets the next audition in their rotation.