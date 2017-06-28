Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Removed early with groin cramp Tuesday

LeMahieu exited Tuesday's game against the Giants early with a right groin cramp.

LeMahieu was 0-for-2 at the plate before having to be removed from the game with the cramp. The Rockies have an off-day Thursday, so the team is hopeful that their second baseman can take a few days off and not require a trip to the disabled list. He's day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories