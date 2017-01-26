Diaz (elbow) began a throwing regimen at the Rockies' facilities in the Dominican Republic over the offseason, MLB.com reports.

The flame-throwing 25-year-old was expected to settle into the Rockies bullpen full-time last season, but he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery after tearing his UCL in early March. However, it seems like he's been progressing well through his rehab, and given the timing of his surgery, it's not completely out of the question for Diaz to return to the bullpen in the first month of the season. Not much further is known about his rehab progress beyond the limited throwing program, but things should become clearer as spring training approaches.