Hosmer agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.

He received a $4 million raise over what he made in 2016 and will become a free agent after the 2017 season. Hosmer is entering his age-27 season, for what it's worth, and coming off a year where he set career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (104), but his .266 average was his lowest mark since 2012.