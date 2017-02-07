Lough signed with the Tigers on a minor league contract, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

The journeyman outfielder spent a good chunk of time at the major league level with the Phillies last season, although he was ultimately released in August due to posting a sub-.700 OPS both in the majors and with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Although Detroit's center field situation is still pretty murky, it would take an uncharacteristically strong spring from Lough for him to supplant Tyler Collins, Mikie Mahtook, or JaCoby Jones for big-league playing time.