Manager Brad Ausmus said Jones (face) will likely head on a minor-league rehab assignment when he is ready, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Although it appears Jones escaped an overly serious injury after taking a pitch to his face Saturday, Ausmus wants him to get comfortable in the batters box before returning to the Tigers, so he'll spend some time in the minors before being activated. It's unclear how long the minor-league stint will be, but more should be known as his health continues to improve. Mikie Mahtook and Andrew Romine should see more time in the Tigers' outfield during his absence.