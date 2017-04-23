Jones (face) will undergo a CT scan when the team returns to Detroit following Sunday's game against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jones was diagnosed with a lip laceration after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's game, and he was placed on the 10-day disabled list later that evening. The rookie said Sunday that his teeth were hurting on the left side of his face, but he's glad none of those teeth were knocked out. With Jones out, Andrew Romine and Mikie Mahtook should see more time in the Tigers outfield, though it will be call-up Jim Adduci that enters the starting nine in right field Sunday.