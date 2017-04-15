Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Recalled by Tigers
Saupold was recalled by the Tigers on Saturday.
Saupold returns to the Tigers after an impressive pair of starts with Triple-A Toledo to begin the season. The right-hander has allowed just two runs over 10.2 innings of action in the minors after throwing eight innings of shutout baseball in Grapefruit League action this spring. Saupold will likely join the bullpen as a low-leverage reliever, but certainly could prove useful in the long term for Detroit.
