Twins' Brian Dozier: Supplies only offense against White Sox
Dozier went 1-for-5 with a solo, inside-the-park home run during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
After missing Saturday's game with a sore right knee, it was an encouraging sign that Dozier returned to the lineup Sunday and hit his second home run of the season. While the ailment appears minor, it may cause him to be a little more cautious on the basepaths, which is something to watch in the immediate future. Dozier is off to a great start in the steals column with five through the first 11 games of the season, too.
