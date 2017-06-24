Twins' Byron Buxton: Late addition to Saturday's lineup
Buxton was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton was initially slated to avoid Indians ace Corey Kluber on Saturday, but Max Kepler's foot contusion and subsequent scratch from the lineup card opened a spot in the lineup for the 23-year-old. He will bat ninth for the Twins and roam his usual spot in center field.
