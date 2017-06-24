Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of lineup Saturday

Buxton will take a seat for Saturday's tilt against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton has found some success at the plate over the last three games, going 4-for-13 with an RBI and two runs scored. He will avoid Indians ace Corey Kluber on Saturday, with Eddie Rosario shifting over from left field to make the start in center and Robbie Grossman entering the lineup and batting third.