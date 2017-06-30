Twins' Chris Heston: Lands on disabled list
Heston will head to the minor-league DL with right shoulder tendinitis, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Heston made just one appearance with the Twins after getting claimed by the team in early June. Since then, the 29-year-old has been sent down, DFA'd and roughed up a few times with Triple-A Rochester. It is unlikely that Heston resurfaces in the majors this season, and he'll be out for the foreseeable future while he recovers from this injury.
