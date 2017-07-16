Twins' Daniel Palka: Begins rehab with rookie club
Palka (finger) went 0-for-3 during a rehab game with the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club Saturday.
Palka, who has been on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Rochester since late May with a fractured left index finger, will likely require several games with the Twins' lower-level affiliates before being activated. The 25-year-old was slashing .261/.316/.452 with Rochester prior to suffering the injury and could be a candidate to get his first taste of the big leagues when rosters expand in September.
