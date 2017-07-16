Play

Palka (finger) went 0-for-3 during a rehab game with the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club Saturday.

Palka, who has been on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Rochester since late May with a fractured left index finger, will likely require several games with the Twins' lower-level affiliates before being activated. The 25-year-old was slashing .261/.316/.452 with Rochester prior to suffering the injury and could be a candidate to get his first taste of the big leagues when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast