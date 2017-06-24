Rosario was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to an illness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario was being monitored during the team's batting practice and it appears he failed the inspection. With Max Kepler (foot) and Miguel Sano (illness) both unavailable Saturday, the Twins are forced to trot Chris Gimenez out to left field and bat him seventh.

