Twins' Eddie Rosario: Scratched with illness
Rosario was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to an illness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rosario was being monitored during the team's batting practice and it appears he failed the inspection. With Max Kepler (foot) and Miguel Sano (illness) both unavailable Saturday, the Twins are forced to trot Chris Gimenez out to left field and bat him seventh.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Makes impact in return to lineup•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: In Sunday's lineup•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Sits for second straight game Thursday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Lands on bench Wednesday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits ninth home run•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits three home runs in Tuesday's win•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...