Belisle signed a one-year contract with the Twins on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

During his age 36 season with the Nationals, Belisle put together what may have been one of the best seasons of his career. Over 40 games (46 innings) he compiled a 1.76 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. However, while these marks are fantastic, his fantasy appeal is rather limited. He owned a K-rate of just 17.2 percent in 2016 and didn't see many high-leverage situations, as he picked up just four holds all season.