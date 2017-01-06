Asche signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Asche put up a career .240/.298/.385 line in four years with the Phillies and is now 26 years old, so there's not much ceiling to be found here beyond a bench bat. Regular plate appearances are likely to be a rarity, though the retooling White Sox are in exactly the position to give him a shot if he begins hitting like a legitimate starting corner outfielder.