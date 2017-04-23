Davidson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Davidson has been one of the few capable performers for an anemic White Sox offense this season with a .324 average, three homers and 10 RBI across 34 at-bats, but it doesn't look like manager Rick Renteria is ready to commit to him in a full-time role. With Todd Frazier back to full health following a bout with an illness and Melky Cabrera handling DH duties Sunday, both Davidson and Cody Asche will find themselves out of the lineup. As the left-handed option of the two, Asche is expected to see most of the time at DH over Davidson once Cabrera returns to his usual spot in left field.