White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out for fourth straight game
Davidson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Davidson has been one of the few capable performers for an anemic White Sox offense this season with a .324 average, three homers and 10 RBI across 34 at-bats, but it doesn't look like manager Rick Renteria is ready to commit to him in a full-time role. With Todd Frazier back to full health following a bout with an illness and Melky Cabrera handling DH duties Sunday, both Davidson and Cody Asche will find themselves out of the lineup. As the left-handed option of the two, Asche is expected to see most of the time at DH over Davidson once Cabrera returns to his usual spot in left field.
