Moncada is taking part in a minicamp this week in Arizona, as the White Sox got their first look at the centerpiece of the Chris Sale trade.

Moncada, considered to the top prospect overall, showed off his bat while impressing Chicago's director of player development Chris Getz. "He's built like a powerful athlete. Him being a switch-hitter, having power, having ability to hit, it seems like there's unlimited potential there," said Getz. At the time of Moncada's acquisition, White Sox general manager Rich Hahn said they don't plan to rush their stop prospects to the majors, so we're expecting Moncada to open the year at Triple-A Charlotte. While he offers great upside, Moncada's strikeout rate spiked when he was promoted to Double-A last year, and he struck out in his final nine at-bats after Boston brought him up in September.