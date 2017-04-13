Judge went 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run and three RBI during Wednesday's 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Judge has now hit a bomb in three straight games and is quickly establishing that his prestigious minor-league power can translate to the majors. While he's an obvious add candidate in all formats, expect peaks and valleys going forward, and don't forget that the 24-year-old outfielder had a 44.2 strikeout percentage through 95 plate appearances last year. Playing time shouldn't be an immediate concern with the Yankees already dealing with a couple injuries, though.