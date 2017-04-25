Yankees' Clint Frazier: Mediocre start to season at Triple-A
Frazier, 22, is batting .212/.317/.423 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals through 15 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Frazier has struggled to make contact during the early part of the 2017 campaign, fanning 14 times over those 15 contests. Barring injury or trade, he will likely spend a majority of this year at Triple-A due to a crowded Yankees outfield, which includes fellow phenom Aaron Judge. Still, Frazier has tremendous upside, combining superior bat speed with double-digit potential in home runs and stolen bases.
