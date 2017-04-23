Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Begins swinging Saturday
Sanchez (biceps) took swings Saturday for the first time since landing on the DL, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The swings were both off a tee and in "tee and toss," and the catcher was also able to throw from 60 and 90 feet earlier Saturday. Per manager Joe Girardi, the next steps for Sanchez will be to take part in batting practice and throw from 120 feet, as the Yankees believe the lingering effects of the biceps strain could be more of an issue for when he throws rather than swinging. There's still no firm timeline and the club will likely play it cautiously with its prized prospect, but Sanchez could progress to rehab games once he's gotten some batting practice sessions under his belt.
