Yankees' Greg Bird: Status uncertain for remainder of season

Manager Joe Girardi said there is concern about Bird's (ankle) status for the rest of the season, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Bird just can't seem to shake the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. He recently received a cortisone shot, but the 24-year-old is apparently still experiencing some soreness, leading to some concerns from the Yankees clubhouse. There has been no word on his next step, but the Yankees will likely continue to tread cautiously with the young first baseman, even if it means shutting him down for the rest of the season.