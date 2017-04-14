Severino (1-0) got the win Thursday, allowing two runs over seven innings with 11 strikeouts against the Rays.

Severino was in total control all game and actually got better the third time through the Tampa lineup, as he sent down five of his final six outs via the punchout. The 23-year-old now has a sparkling 17:2 K:BB through 12 innings and has shown some of the potential that made the Yankees call him up back in 2015 as a 21 year old. Inconsistency has plagued the righty though in his brief career, so he'll try to keep it going without taking a step back next time out Tuesday against the White Sox.