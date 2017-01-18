76ers' Joel Embiid: All signs point to active status
Embiid (illness) is expected to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has carried a questionable designation since falling ill Tuesday, but the 76ers expect to have him available, with coach Brett Brown telling the media that he plans to start Embiid at center. Embiid will remain on his usual, 28-minute restriction, with Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor absorbing the remaining minutes at center.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out shootaround, questionable for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to have 28-minute restriction all season•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice, probable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Records double-double in win Monday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Returns to lineup after one-game absence for rest•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Impacts both ends of floor Friday vs. Hornets•