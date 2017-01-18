Embiid (illness) is expected to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has carried a questionable designation since falling ill Tuesday, but the 76ers expect to have him available, with coach Brett Brown telling the media that he plans to start Embiid at center. Embiid will remain on his usual, 28-minute restriction, with Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor absorbing the remaining minutes at center.