76ers' Nerlens Noel: Deemed probable Wednesday vs. Raptors

Noel (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Noel was a full participant in the 76ers' morning shootaround, so it looks like he'll be good to go following a one-game absence due to the left ankle sprain. The 76ers could be without Joel Embiid (illness), who was absent from shootaround and is listed as questionable Wednesday, but Noel would likely continue serving as the top backup at center, as was the case when Embiid sat out for rest in Saturday's game against the Wizards. Instead, Jahlil Okafor is the favorite to move into the starting lineup again if Embiid sits out Wednesday, as coach Brett Brown seems to prefer keeping his second unit intact.